STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Should you repair or discard your gadgets?

From as late as the 1920s, due to "planned obsolescence", electronic goods are being purposefully manufactured in such a way that they are rendered obsolete after a predetermined period.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from having a monopoly over repairs, big companies also give rise to more e-waste as electronic items become obsolete sooner.

Apart from having a monopoly over repairs, big companies also give rise to more e-waste as electronic items become obsolete sooner. (Representational Photo)

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We buy smartphones, laptops, fridges, watches, cars. When these break down, we could throw them away, but choose to repair them instead. In the US and Europe, it is illegal for anyone other than their authorised service centres to repair their items. But, in India, we have a range of friendly neighbourhood repair shops and garages that need no authorisation to repair your defunct gadgets.

In early July, POTUS Joe Biden passed an executive order to promote economic competition in the country and curb restrictions that limit consumers’ ability to repair gadgets on their terms. This order was a result of years of fighting by the right to repair movement in the West, which aims to provide buyers the autonomy to repair gadgets on their own terms.

The right to repair movement was a reaction to an age-old strategy employed by manufacturers called ‘planned obsolescence’. From as late as the 1920s, due to planned obsolescence, electronic goods are being purposefully manufactured in such a way that they are rendered obsolete after a predetermined period, so that consumers are forced to either get their machines fixed or discard them and keep buying new ones.

The movement also advocates for companies to supply maintenance manuals and spare parts along with their machines. “India not only has jugaad repair shops but also such policies. We should definitely have the right to repair in our country too. Maintenance manuals, spare parts and diagnostic software should be available by law,” says Parminder Jeet Singh, a Senior Fellow at the IT for Change.

Apart from having a monopoly over repairs, big companies also give rise to more e-waste as electronic items become obsolete sooner. “If part of my laptop’s motherboard cannot be changed, the entire motherboard has to be replaced. Firstly, this is costly and secondly, this adds to more e-waste,” says Praveen Chandrahas from the Forum for IT Employees. As per data released by Apple, mining and manufacturing materials used to make an iPhone ‘represent 83 per cent of its contribution to the heat-trapping emissions in the atmosphere throughout its life cycle’. 

Not all hacks work

Dry rice to treat wet mobiles
Probably the oldest trick in the book is storing your wet mobile phone in a bag or container of uncooked rice so that it extracts the water from the phone. “Though rice is an absorbent, it will not drain out all the water from the phone, maybe just 13 per cent,” says a repairman at a shop in Ameerpet. Rice may absorb some of the water, but it cannot prevent the corrosion of the motherboard. In fact, rice will further damage the phone since its remnants can speed up the corrosion.

Using a blow-dryer
Great for drying your hair but do not use a blow-dryer to dry your wet phone, says another mechanic. The heat from the blow-dryer will damage your phone. However, if you still manage to control the heat, the salts from the water that will remain on your phone will further damage your phone. Additionally, using a blow-dryer will push the moisture inside the parts of the phone that were not wet to begin with.

Toothpaste to fix cracks on screen
Using toothpaste to fix a cracked screen is a common fix that has been floating around the Internet. Apart from making a few small scratches disappear, toothpaste doesn’t really fix a cracked phone screen. The reason why this ‘hack’ was popular is because toothpaste fills in small scratches on the screen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Device repair Technology troubleshooting Smartphone troubleshooting Aftersales service gadgets
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp