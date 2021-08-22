Sanitation workers’ safety is priority: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at a safety awareness fortnight on sewerage operations on Saturday, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the safety of sanitation workers should be given top priority. He added that new technologies must be used to carry out sewerage-related works where necessary without human intervention. The safety of workers should be given the highest priority in wastewater management, he said.

Body of sanitation worker, Ananthaiah

retrieved by DRF teams from a manhole

in Saheb Nagar on August 9 (File photo)

For this, the process of cleaning manholes using robotic technology has already started as a pilot project in Sanathnagar constituency and will be expanded to all parts of the city. People should also be held accountable for dumping plastic waste in manholes.

The minister also said that keeping in mind the rapid expansion of Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is bringing water from Krishna and Godavari rivers to supply drinking water to the residents of the city as well as to 193 villages within ORR. HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore said that Special Operations Teams have been set up in six circles. The team will consist of seven highly skilled workers. He said that the Board has partnered with NGOs to create awareness for waste water management.

WASTE WATER MANAGEMENT

