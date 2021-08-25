Passenger volumes triple in two months at Hyderabad International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The daily passenger volume flowing through the Hyderabad International Airport has almost tripled in the past two months. The airport has had traffic of more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers, and more than 50,000 international travellers during July.

According to airport authorities, from around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers increased almost three times and crossed 29,000 on a single day, on July 18. The airport also recorded a substantial rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in July. From just over 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually increased and reached 288 on July 25. More than 8,000 ATMs were recorded from the airport in July.

“As the national vaccination numbers are increasing, the demand for air travel is also gradually picking up across sectors,” the authorities informed in the white paper released on Tuesday. Recently a new domestic sector to Srinagar, has been added from the Hyderabad International Airport. As part of this, Indigo will operate a direct flight to Srinagar from Hyderabad International Airport four days a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Four new domestic routes connecting Hyderabad to new cities will also be launched in the coming months.

“Leisure destinations such as Goa, Jaipur and Kochi recorded huge growth in passenger volume flying out of Hyderabad. Along with leisure/vacation travel, SME business travel, and visiting friends and relatives (VFR), have largely contributed to the increase in passenger numbers,” the airport authorities added.