Hyderabad-Jamnagar direct flights launched, with travel time of 2 hrs

HYDERABAD: Cutting short the one-day journey for people going towards Jamnagar in Gujarat from Hyderabad, direct flights will now connect both cities. This will reduce the travel time to just over two hours. After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually inaugurated the first direct flight on the Jamnagar to Bengaluru to Hyderabad route under the UDAN scheme, RGIA staff on Thursday celebrated the launch in Hyderabad. Star Air, which was awarded the route, will operate flights between the cities.

According to officials, the journey between the two cities takes more than a day by train or by road. As there was no direct flight, it would take more than six hours for air travel between the cities through connecting flights. Now, passengers can easily fly between the two cities by opting for a flight of just 130 minutes.

This is part of operationalising of aerial connectivity of Jamnagar to Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru and Hyderabad.The flights will be operating on Tuesdays, Thursday sand Saturdays from 9.15 am (Jamnagar-Hyderabad) and from 3.15 pm (Hyderabad-Jamnagar).