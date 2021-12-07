Porsche driver mows down two in Hyderabad; 3 more killed in separate mishaps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unbridled driving under the influence of alcohol claimed the lives of five persons, including a couple, in four separate accidents in Hyderabad between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.

The four mishaps took place at Banjara Hills, Narsingi and Madhapur. In the early hours of Monday, businessman Ranjith Goud, who was travelling along with his friend Sai Soman in a Porsche Cayenne, fatally knocked down two persons at Banjara Hills Road

Dr. Nikhil and Akhil

No 2. Goud and his friend Sai were in an inebriated condition when the accident occurred. The two victims, Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, working in a corporate hospital, died on the spot. Ranjith Goud recorded 70 mg/dl in the breath analyser test. The car was registered in the name of ELV Projects Private Limited where Ranjith Goud works as a director.

According to police, Ayodhya Rai, 29, and Debendra Kumar Das, 26, of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively, were returning home after their duty hours when the mishap took place. The victims, who were hit by the Porsche that was travelling at a high speed from Nagarjuna Circle to KBR Park, were first flung into the air before they landed on the road with a thud and died instantaneously.

The police said that Ranjith and Sai Mohan, who were returning home from a pub at Banjara Hills, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for abetment to the offence respectively. “They were arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said M Sudarshan, ACP of Banjara Hills.

On wrong side of the road

At Narsingi, Durgam Raju, a milk vendor, and his wife Durgam Mounika of Kokapet village were returning home on their scooter after depositing money in a bank when they met their death on Monday afternoon.

They were driving on the wrong side of the road, towards Kokapet, when a speeding Toyota Qualis hit their scooter head on.

Both Raju and Mounika received severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. However, Qualis driver Chittampally Sanjeeva was in a drunken state and recorded 148 mg/dl. He was taken into custody for further investigation.

Sozzled doc runs car into 4 workers

Meanwhile, four hotel workers were injured when Dr. Ammathalli Nikhil Kumar Reddy, who was driving in an inebriated condition, hit them near Inorbit Mall of Madhapur late on Sunday night. Dr. Nikhil Kumar and his friend Gottumukkula Akhil Ramakrishna, consumed alcohol at a bar in Gachibowli before heading home, had 116 mg/dl and 35 mg/dl levels respectively. Their friend Dr. Mendu Tharun, who was also travelling along with them, was not drunk. The condition of the four injured persons is said to be stable.

According to Madhapur Sub-Inspector M Ram Mohan Reddy, a case has been registered against Nikhil Kumar and Akhil Ramakrishna. In another accident at Narsingi late on Sunday night, Shiva, 23, and his friend Revanth, 21, crashed their bike into a car that was in front them. While Shiva succumbed to severe head injuries, Revanth is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Revanth recorded 136 mg/dl and samples from Shiva’s body were sent for tests.