Hyderabad: Police get custody of duo in Porsche drunken-driving case

A city court granted one day’s custody to the police of businessman Rohith Goud and his friend Sai Soman.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:35 AM

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court granted one day’s custody to the police of businessman Rohith Goud and his friend Sai Soman. The two are accused in the drunken driving case of a speeding Porsche Cayenne killing two persons in Banjara Hills on Monday. After the court issued orders, the duo who were lodged at Cherlapally Central Prison, were brought to Banjara Hills police station.

During the custody, police are likely to question the duo about the events that led to the accident and also about the events that transpired after they sped away from the spot after running over the victims. Rohith and Sai Soman had driven into an apartment cellar in Road No 5, Jubilee Hills where they hid for some time. 

Police suspect they spoke to someone regarding their escape plans. After parking their Porsche in the cellar, they reportedly drove out in another luxury vehicle from the apartment. They returned after an hour and were caught by night patrol cops.  

Police are probing as to who owns the second vehicle and how it arrived at the apartment in such a short time. They are investigating whether someone was trying to help the duo escape. Police are also analysing their call data records and other clues.

Porsche case Porsche drunken-driving case Hyderabad
