Won’t raze Nampally Sarai: Greater Hyderbad Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to heritage activists, the Greater Hyderbad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has clarified on Friday that the heritage structure of Nampally Sarai will not be demolished to construct transit dorms for woman travellers on its premises. MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has also indicated the same through Twitter.

In a statement to Express, Executive Engineer (Central Zone) of GHMC, has stated that the new RCC building would be constructed using the 1,587 square metre vacant land without disturbing the heritage structure, and as per norms, a 10 metre distance was also being maintained from the heritage structure for the new construction.

He added that the proposal was approved by the Building Committee of GHMC on June 2, 2021 and that the Standing Committee of GHMC resolved to recommend the proposal to the general body of GHMC on December 8.