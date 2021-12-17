STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

As Covid cases rise, GHMC revives 30 isolation centres

Meanwhile, the Telangana Medical and Health department sounded an alert in Tolichowki area where two cases of the Omicron variant were detected among foreign nationals earlier.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

An isolation centre with 1,000 beds for Covid patients in Vasai, Maharastra

Image of an isolation centre used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has directed zonal commissioners to revive all the 30 isolation centres in the city, in the light of increasing cases of Omicron. These were earlier run by the civic body during the peak of the first Covid-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Medical and Health department sounded an alert in Tolichowki area where two cases of the Omicron variant were detected among foreign nationals earlier. Sanitation workers swung into action and took up a series of containment measures. They conducted door-to-door fever surveys in Paramount Colony of Tolichowki. 

Sodium hypochlorite was sprayed in the colony a disinfectant while officials tried to trace all foreign nationals living in the area. Contacts of the two Covid-positive patients are being traced and tested under the special drive. An awareness drive has been initiated and residents were told to follow Covid protocol strictly. Health workers conducted Covid-19 tests on all the residents of the two apartment buildings where the two foreigners were staying. 

A woman from Kenya and a young man from Somalia tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the RGIA on December 12. Since they came from countries other than ‘at-risk’ countries they were allowed to go home, but their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The results showed them to be positive for the Omicron variant. Health officials traced both persons in Paramount Colony and shifted them to TIMS, Gachibowli, the government-designated isolation facility for Omicron cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC isolation centres Telangana Medical and Health Department Omicron cases Telangana Covid cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp