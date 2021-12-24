STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaikpet, Owaisi junction flyovers in Hyderabad to be thrown open

Flyovers will reduce travel times along many congested routes across the city

Published: 24th December 2021 10:21 AM

Work on the 2.8-km-long Shaikpet flyover, which passes through major junctions in Hyderabad, is on the verge of completion.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To facilitate hassle-free movement of traffic, two flyovers constructed at Shaikpet and Owaisi junction would be inaugurated by the end of December. All construction works have been completed, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Mayor reviewed works on both the flyovers. These two projects were undertaken under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). 

Apart from the flyovers, grade separators, underpasses, RoBs and RuBs have also been taken up under the SRDP at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. So far, 22 works have been completed at a cost of `2,000 crore and the remaining 25 works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, which would be completed by next year. 

Smoother rides in many congested corridors

The Shaikpet flyover will ease traffic from Rethibowli to Gachibowli along the Inner Ring Road, as well as traffic from core areas to the IT hubs of Hitec City and Financial District. The flyover bypasses over four junctions — Seven Tombs, Film Nagar Main Road, OU Colony and Whisper Valley T junction.

Apart from this, the corridor from Nanal Nagar to Khajaguda until ORR (11 km) will become signal-free. Traffic along the crowded Lakdikapul- Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki-Gachibowli (11 km) corridor, connecting Inner Ring Road (Rethibowli) to ORR (Gachibowli), will also be eased. 

The Owaisi junction flyover will ease traffic coming from Midhani junction and going towards Owaisi Hospital junction. Commute times for many employees working in DRDO, DRDL, ASL etc. who use the Chandrayangutta-Karmanghat stretch will be reduced.

Other infra planned under SRDP

Apart from the flyovers, grade separators, underpasses, RoBs and RuBs have also been taken up under the SRDP at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore. So far, 22 works have been completed and remaining 25 works are yet to be taken up

