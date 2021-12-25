STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Street food festival in Hyderabad Radisson hotel

The festival that started last week is a cultural mosaic of popular street food from across the country.

Published: 25th December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Street food

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you’re looking to try new cuisines at one place, Khao Galli at Radisson Hotel, Gachibowli, is the place you’d want to be. The festival that started last week is a cultural mosaic of popular street food from across the country. It rekindles the taste and flavours from the streets of Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad, among others.

This festival, which boasts of games, stalls and live music, is being held over the weekends and will go on till January 30. The best part about the festival is that the joy of scrumptious street food is presented with cots, tables, chairs and lighting synonymous with diverse regions of India. It is open from Friday to Saturday between 7:30 pm and 2 am, and on Sunday, between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

