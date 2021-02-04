STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Wonder techpreneur from Hyderabad to appear on TV show

Zunaira Khan, 14, who runs her own tech company, dreams of expanding it and turning  into an investor

Published: 04th February 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Zunaira Khan, a 14-year-old from Hyderabad is anything but your average teenager. She is a tech-savvy genius. A tech entrepreneur and software developer she got her first client at the tender age of nine. At the age of 11, she started teaching BTech students. Zunaira started her own website ‘ZM Infocom’ — a software development and consultancy firm — when she was just 12.

The wonder kid has developed business, mobile, and web applications for clients such as Licious, Fooditnow, Daily Ninja to name a few. The tech girl started learning at the age of seven and developing software from the age of eight. “My mother is a professional software developer. At the age of six, my sister and I after school, we used to be in her office.

When I was seven, I asked her to teach me coding and, she taught me everything,” says the spunky teen who lives in Nacharam industrial area with her family.  Zunaira has also been conferred with the title of ‘Digital Ambassador’ of Delhi Public School. She says, “I feel good when I get these recognitions and the biggest award I get is the satisfaction in my parents’ eyes.” 

How does she manage school and work? Zunaira’s hobbies are reading books and singing songs, and she says, “At the beginning, it was a bit difficult, but my principal and teachers are supportive. So after school, I give five to six hours to my company, then I study.”  What is her advice to those chasing their dreams? She replies: “The secret of my success is that you need to believe in yourself.

You need to find your interest. You need to share everything with your parents because they are the ones who will show you the way. Start small, but think big and that big should be the goal.” What does the future hold for her? “Right now we are a service-based company, but I want to also make it product-based. I wish to provide maximum employment and I want to make this company reach the highest level... I also see myself as a big investor.”

Zunaira will be seen in the upcoming episode of Byju’s Young Genius show on Network 18 with actor Rajkummar Rao which will be telecast on February 6 where they talk about their first paychecks. The shooting for the show was in Mumbai and the starry-eyed girlscomments, “It was a big honour for me to meet Rajkumar Rao.”

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp