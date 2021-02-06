Hyderabad startup to build gun-mounted drones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After tying up with the Telangana government to spray disinfectants across various districts with the help of drones during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad-based Binford Robotics has signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to develop next generation of combat drones. These gun-mounted drones can act as a force multiplier in small wars.

The MoU was signed at Aero India in Bengaluru in the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Talking on the occasion, B Sidhanth Jain, the CEO of the company, said: “We are an indigenous drone manufacturing company that builds drones for industrial use with high-grade materials like carbon fibre chassis, and water and dust proof motors at a low cost.

We provide the most rigid, sturdy and heavy-duty drones in the market. I am the youngest CEO of a drone company and I have been building them since the age of 13. We have also executed multiple government projects in the state.

We have been active frontline fighters, using our drones to spray disinfectant during peak pandemic.” Sharing more information about their products, the 22-year-old CEO added: “We have built India’s largest and most versatile eight-axis, multi rotor rotorcraft.

This drone can be used for catching and neutralising threat from rogue drones, providing surveillance at the border and acting as the first line of defence against any threat from within or outside the country.” The company has tied up with the Uttar Pradesh government to spray pesticides in agricultural fields.