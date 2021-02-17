Hyderabad responds to memorial fundraisers in a big way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In the last couple of years, people from Hyderabad have started and donated for memorial fundraisers to help the family members of the deceased. Friends, colleagues and in some cases, the employer’s start a crowdfunding fundraiser for the dependents for education, medical and financial needs. Till date, memorial fundraisers from Hyderabad have raised over Rs 1.8 crore on Milaap with the support of more than 5,000 donors from different parts of the world.

How it works

Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, said it is enabling thousands of medical & personal causes with 0% platform fee. This has ensured timely and required support from donors from different parts of the world in the hour of need. One such case is of Rakesh Koyadi from Hyderabad. Rakesh was a bright, hard-working individual right from his school. Rakesh lost his father when he was 15 years and took the responsibility of the family after topping his B.tech graduation.

He worked as a project lead at a private company in Hyderabad, he took the responsibility and got his sister married. Unfortunately, Rakesh lost his life due to heart failure at a very young age. He left his wife and mother to fend for themselves without any support. Rakesh’s best friend, Naveen who started a fundraiser on Milaap stated, “Rakesh was my good friend when we studied together during our B.tech. Fate was not easy on him, with a humble middle-class beginning he ensured the best for his family.

The campaign already raised 85% of the target funds, the money raised will be used to support Rakesh’s wife and mother.” We hear and see many loved ones leave us very early from this world leaving their family members behind. When the breadwinner’s demise is early and untimely, the parents, wife and children are the ultimate sufferers. It takes time for the family to recover and the dream to give their children the best future shatters.

In a similar case, Nithin who works at a private company in Hyderabad has been diagnosed with pancreatitis and succumbed to it in August 2020. He is survived by his wife and two adorable children. His colleagues and family started two different crowdfunding campaigns. The first campaign is to raise funds for the family to bear unforeseen expenses and to strengthen the family’s long term financial security and the other campaign is to secure Nithin’s kids future. Both the campaigns on the platform raised `9.4 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh respectively.

Ajay Babu, Milaap’s campaign manager for one of Nithin’s campaigns stated “I guess most of the people in this world know how it’d be to lose the closest person of theirs. Initially, when I spoke with the campaign organiser who is a friend of Late Mr. Nithin, I understood that the immediate family was in need of immediate support. I gave them few strategies on driving the campaign in their network through WhatsApp, FB, and Twitter (alumni groups, colleagues circle, neighbours connect).

With all their close connections and with the support from Milaap, they were able to raise 9+ Lakh funds within a week. This shows how close and a great soul Nithin was to his buddies, folks, relatives. The money was used for the dependents’ medical and educational expenses.”

