Dirty Hari protest turns ugly, BJYM prez ‘hurt’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State president Bhanu Prakash has alleged that he was attacked by the police while staging a protest against the release of the movie Dirty Hari near Tivoli theatre on Tuesday. However, the police refuted his allegations by releasing a video of the doctor who conducted medical tests on Prakash.

“Bhanu Prakash has come to the hospital with a complaint of chest discomfort and eye pain. We have administered eye drops for the eye pain. To rule out chest pain, we have conducted an ECG test and it was quite normal,” the doctor can be heard saying in the video.

According to North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, the BJYM had first given a protest call at Secunderabad. However, as the police took around 25 BJYM workers from the spot into custody, the rest of the workers decided to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan. There, the police took them into preventive custody and shifted them to Bollaram police station.