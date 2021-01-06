To a healthy year

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: When it comes to New Year resolutions, ‘eating healthy’ and ‘staying fit’ are some of the most popular ones. Though it is a difficult resolution to keep, having the right food knowledge and correct exercise tips can make it simple. Each year, there is a desire in each of us to do better than we did the previous year, especially when it comes to taking care of our bodies and, thereby, our health. With the added emphasis on health that 2020 brought about, it’s more important than ever to make those healthy eating and fitness resolutions and stick to them.

AFSHAN SHADMAN ALI

Make small changes daily

“Think small before you dream big, make small changes daily. Aim to develop healthy habits each day,” says nutrition coach, Ali Faraaz. He adds that being healthy is more than just having a good physique; it’s about looking at overall health and the bodies’ ability to protect itself from bacteria, viruses, or toxins. Ali recommends: Get enough Vitamin D Eat fresh fruits and vegetables- aim for two-three servings a day. Get an hour of walk a day-our bodily systems work better when we get 10k steps Drink two-and-a-half to three litres of water daily

Avoid the three whites

“Making simple and modifying changes to your daily lifestyle and food choices can have a positive impact on your body’s weight,” states Afshan Shadman Ali, a registered dietitian and consulting nutritionist. She recommends eating small frequent meals, including mid-morning and evening snacks in between three major meals, and recommends including seasonal fruits and salads in the diet. She adds, “Top the salads with sesame seeds/flaxseeds/pumpkin seeds to help get protein, essential fats, and minerals such as calcium.” She cautions: “Avoid the three whites as much as possible- maida, sugar, salt. They are proven to be silent killers.” Afshan says, “Focus on strength training with cardio exercises to help you improve fitness.”

Exercise can reduce anxiety and depression

Staying fit is important for all, but this pandemic has been largely responsible to open everyone’s eyes to the importance of fitness and to adopt a fit lifestyle. Kuldep Sethi, fitness guru and celebrity trainer says, “I think in order to enjoy life to its fullest, one needs to be healthy both physically and mentally, more so during these times Covid-19 times.” Kuldep has a ‘30-Day Ultimate Weight Loss Challenge’ programme. He says, “It is 30 minute, 30-day weight loss, at home workouts and a unique online training programme to help lose weight.” He says benefits from eating healthy and working out include combating diseases, boosting energy, reducing feelings of anxiety and depression and weight management.

NMAMI AGARWAL

Stick to healthy eating goals

Tips by Nmami Agarwal, founder, and CEO Nmami Life to help you stick to your healthy eating goals this New Year: Don’t skip breakfast: The body needs to fuel up and prepare for the day ahead, so instead of skipping breakfast it must be one of the most nutritious meals you consume in the day.

Eat more nuts: A handful of walnuts can keep you away from hunger pangs and provide you with as much as 4g of protein, 2g of fiber, and 2.5g of plant-based omega-3 ALA.

Cut down on sugar: If you consume too much sugar in your tea, coffee, or any other drink in the day, start cutting down little by little. Keep a journal: No matter what healthy eating goal you’ve set for yourself, keep track of it by maintaining a diary or journal. Drink more water: Drinking enough water can not only boost your metabolism and flush out those toxins but also keep you feeling full.

Befriend people with similar goals: Find someone who shares the same healthy eating goals as you and keep each other updated. Eat more home-cooked meals: Home-cooked meals do not contain artificial flavours or colours, and every ingredient that goes into a meal is washed well, so you always know that you’re eating something that is both safer and healthier than a meal that comes from the outside.

Eat more vegetables: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients, vegetables form an integral part of a healthy diet. Besides, most veggies are low in fat and calories, so they’ll help you stay on track and eat healthy. Focus on mindful eating: This could mean pausing before each bite to stay in tune with how hungry you are or taking the time to chew and swallow every bite. This way, you will be able to savour your food and fully understand how much your body needs. Exercise regularly: Whether it is a 30-minute walk around the neighbourhood or a quick cardio session at home, get in some form of exercise each day in order to be active and healthy.

Recommended exercises

Forearm plank: When you regularly practice this, you’re creating a base for other movements. It allows you to have much better form in everything you do, even when you’re not working out.

Burpees: This is one of the best bodyweight exercises. It elevates heart rate which helps burn fat and improves lung capacity and makes strong shoulders, core, and lower body.

Hindu push-ups: These are traditional and have been performed for over a thousand years, it helps build stronger shoulder, chest, core, arms, forearms, and flexibility.

Squats: Best lower body exercise anyone can do, can be done with or without weights. It helps build stronger legs, glutes, abductors, adductors, and helps keep your metabolism.

Bear walk: It is a fantastic bodyweight exercise which can be combined with any exercise routine. It helps burn fat and makes stronger and toned shoulders, arms, core, and legs.

