Colourful patangs not to adorn Hyd sky this year due to Covid scare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Sankranti, Hyderabadis will have to miss out on seeing hundreds of outlandish kites dot the sky as the sixth edition of the International Kite and Sweet Festival, which is hosted by the Tourism Department, has been cancelled due the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“People’s lives are our priority, and in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, we are forced to cancel the festival. Last year, the three-day festival received a footfall of more than 10 lakh people. Having such a huge gathering at this time can be risky, which is why we decided to cancel the festival,” said TSTDC managing director B Manohar. According to officials, 40 kite flyers from 15 countries and 60 from India had come together to dot Hyderabad’s sky with their beautiful kites last year.

This year, citizens will also miss out on hundreds of sweets and snacks stalls filled with delicacies from various parts of the world. Many small entrepreneurs expressed their sadness over the cancellation of the festival as it was one of the opportunities thy had to display their craft and earn money.

“It is unfortunate that we had to cancel this event, as many entrepreneurs, who are already affected due to Covid, will miss the chance to improve their business. But, it would be a bigger loss for them if we go ahead with the festival, putting their life at risk. We are expected to host the International Sweet Festival in June on Formation Day,” said Libby Benjamin, general convenor, Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC).