Single-use plastic on its way out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hysea Infra Structure Forum launched an initiative to reduce single-use-plastic in the IT corridor on Tuesday. HYSEA is an apex body with 300 members representing the software industry in Hyderabad.

At the launch of this initiative for the member companies, a comprehensive handbook was released, authored by Wing Commander B Srikanth, Director – APAC, Real Estate & Facilities, Pegasystems Worldwide India and Mohammad Sharfoddin, Head – Centre of Excellence, Environment Health and Safety, Cognizant Technologies.

This guide is designed to assist businesses in meeting their commitments to be single-use-plastic free and thereby contribute positively towards betterment of the city. The IT fraternity also took a pledge to make single-use-plastic a thing of the past in offices, business parks and communities.

“I will take all action necessary and encourage others to do the same, to reduce and eventually eliminate single-use-plastic from the premises we are associated with,” they pledged.