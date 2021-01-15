STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India begins operations for Chicago-Hyderabad direct route, maiden flight lands at 1 am

The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs (IST) to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs CST on the same day.

Published: 15th January 2021 03:45 PM

The maiden Chicago-Hyderaabd Air India direct flight landed in Hyderabad

The maiden Chicago-Hyderaabd Air India direct flight landed in Hyderabad. (photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now those travelling to Chicago from Hyderabad, do not have to wait for connecting flights in alien countries.

National carrier Air India flew its AI-108 flight to Hyderabad from Chicago at 1 am on Friday, its maiden flight. GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport welcomed the 237 passengers and 16 aircraft crew at the arrival boarding gate.   

Later in the day, the same aircraft - a Boeing 777LR- of Air India Flight no. AI 107 took off from
Hyderabad to Chicago with 226 passengers and 16 aircraft crew at around 12:50 pm amidst much fanfare and a celebratory note at the airport.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with those of Air India and other airport stakeholders were present at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew. A similar welcome and warm reception was also given to the arrival passengers which included a cake cutting ceremony intermeshed with cultural events and photo opportunity with all sanitization and social distancing protocols adhered to.

The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs (IST) to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs (CST/Local US time) on the same day.

The return flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST/Local US Time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 0140 hrs (IST). Air India will be operating B777-200LR aircraft and will cover 13,293 KM in 16 hours 45 minutes while flying from HYD to ORD and it will take 15 hrs. 40 minutes to cover ORD to HYD.

"This new non-stop route connecting Hyderabad and Chicago in the USA has been on our connectivity wish list for quite some time," said GMR Hyderabad International Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker

The Telugu diaspora from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions, is one of the fastest growing community in the US. As per some estimates every 4th student traveling abroad for studies from India is from the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"India is the 2nd largest source country for foreign students coming to USA each year," a press release from the Hyderabad International Airport said.

