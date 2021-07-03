STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multi-level plantations to be taken up on Hyderabad roads

Four to six layers of flowering plants of different species will be planted in ascending order along the main roads, where shorter plants will face the roadside. 

A plant nursery set up by the GHMC in Hyderabad

A plant nursery set up by the GHMC in Hyderabad. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will set up multi-level avenue plantations along the main roads in the city. 

The plantations will be set up on a pilot basis in each GHMC zone. Four to six layers of flowering plants of different species will be planted in ascending order along the main roads, where shorter plants will face the roadside. 

The first row will have flowering plants two-three feet in height, the second shrubs four feet in height, and the rest trees above five feet in height. This multi-level avenue plantation will provide a pleasant relief for motorists passing through the area.

The GHMC is undertaking the project as per the instructions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. On Friday, the Chief Secretary inspected the 2.5 km multi-level avenue plantation from Aramgarh X Roads in Rajendra Nagar Circle to Shamshabad. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Urban Biodiversity Additional Commissioner V Krishna and Charminar Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat participated in the programme.

He has directed the GHMC to undertake a complete multi-level plantation from Shamshabad Airport to Aramghar. Large-scale planting was also ordered on the middle dividers of main roads. The Chief Secretary also inquired about the details of the plantation and the plant species being chosen for the project.

Lokesh Kumar said that the plantation is being carried out on suitable city roads. Some have already been set up at Miyapur Bus Depot, BK Enclave Road, Ramdevguda to Neknampur Road, and NFC road in Malkajgiri Circle, he added.

