Hyderabad hospital to offer free plastic surgery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the financial hardship faced by society due to the Covid pandemic, the Aakar Asha Hospital, a unit of the N Swain Memorial Trust situated in Kukatpally decided to treat patients free who wish to undergo plastic surgery. A team of doctors led by Dr Bharatendu Swain has been providing quality reconstructive treatment for poor people suffering from birth defects, burns deformities, trauma and tumours for the past 7-8 years. Now they have decided to do away with the screening process for identifying the underprivileged. Those who are interested may contact the hospital on their Helpline Numbers: 040-4821-5050 or Mobile: 73373 18544