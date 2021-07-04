STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad hospital to offer free plastic surgery

In view of financial hardships Covid caused, they have decided to do away with the usual screening process for identifying the underprivileged and provide free care to all who choose to have it.

Published: 04th July 2021

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the financial hardship faced by society due to the Covid pandemic, the Aakar Asha Hospital, a unit of the N Swain Memorial Trust situated in Kukatpally decided to treat patients free who wish to undergo plastic surgery. A team of doctors led by Dr Bharatendu Swain has been providing quality reconstructive treatment for poor people suffering from birth defects, burns deformities, trauma and tumours for the past 7-8 years. Now they have decided to do away with the screening process for identifying the underprivileged. Those who are interested may contact the hospital on their Helpline Numbers: 040-4821-5050 or Mobile: 73373 18544

TAGS
Hyderabad N Swain Memorial Trust Free plastic surgery Covid19
