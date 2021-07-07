In a rocky situation

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The rock formation in Hyderabad are as old as, or even older than, lifeforms on Earth. Some of these Precambrian rocks are even 10 times older than the first humans, yet papers in the form of licences and permissions for haphazard urban development, continue to shatter them.

According to the Society To Save Rocks, there are a little over 10 of the 25 proposed protected sites which can still be protected as a geological monument, only if the government gets onboard to save these. “Most of the rock formations in the city are gone because of rapid, disorganised urbanisation.

We are bound to lose many more if the government fails to consider rocks as geological heritage,” says the society’s secretary, Qader Frauke. “In the last decade, concretisation has happened at more than 10 of 25 protected sites. If this continues, we will lose our natural landscape.” Most of the rock sites are rapidly being destroyed to pave way for the city’s ever-expanding urban landscape.

“At Gachibowli, recently a road was carved out of rocks. The architects must be considerate about aesthetics and should include rock formations to beautify eco-sensitive landscapes,” says Anuradha Reddy, the State convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). In 2017, the Telangana government had discarded the HMDA Act, which had declared the geological rock formations as protected sites.

In the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh, a total of 25 sites were declared protected geological monuments. Activists in the city have urged the current government to save the remaining 10 sites. Only time will tell if these can stand the cruel test of urbanisation.

MUSHROOM ROCK

Located on the University of Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli, this massive boulder is supported by two

narrow rocks which rest on another big rock. It gets its name as it looks like a mushroom. The site is protected on the university campus

UNITED WE STAND

This formation of multiple rocks can be accessed only through the Maulana Azad National Urdu University. It continues to stand the test of time but is dwarfed by skyscrapers in the area

BEAR’S NOSE

This rock formation is now surrounded by Hotel Trident, behind Cyber Towers in HiTec City. Earlier, the formation comprised other rocks too, but most of them have now been buried under the expanding urban landscape. However, the Bear’s Nose is still visible from Rock Heights Function Park near Trident

DARGAH PAHARE- SHAREEF

The dargah is located on an extensive hill with impressive formations mostly indoors. The rock remains protected as the Dargah continues see high visitor footfall. There have been some construction activities in the peripheries of the rock formation, which pose a threat to it

TORTOISE ROCK

This formation, which resembles a tortoise, is located in BNR Hills near Durgam Cheruvu. The rock was earlier surrounded by other large rocks which eventually disappeared over time due to construction activities

Shameerpet Lakeside Rock Formations

This is an extensive hillock with a temple tucked away in the rocks. It is dotted with formations of balancing rocks. The site is easily accessible, which makes it vulnerable to encroachers

The cry to protect the last few fragments of Hyderabad’s geological heritage grows louder, with only 10 out of 25 sites of rock formations still standing strong. But these too, activists say, are vulnerable to encroachments and haphazard urban development