Unregistered cabbies at Hyderabad airport threaten safety of passengers, says union leader

M D Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the lifting of lockdown, unregistered cabs, which can be recognised by the white number plates, dominate the business at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). This has angered the registered cab drivers and even led to several arguments.

The registered cabs, which have yellow number plates, can be found in the parking space of the airport and they pay parking fees. According to RGIA authorities, the dispute between registered and unregistered cab drivers has been a problem for long, and on several occasions, complaints have been registered at the RGIA police station.

The issue cropped up again in the past week after an argument, which later resulted in exchange of blows between contesting drivers, broke off. "Whenever a complaint is made, the police try to impose restrictions and enforce rules, but whenever any leeway is given, such things happen. This was reported numerous times to the police, but these unauthorized vehicles try to get passengers at their own risk," informed the authorities to The New Indian Express.

When the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) submitted their representation to the RGIA authorities, they received a response that action would be initiated. "This is an issue of law and order now, as unregistered taxi and cab operators not only harass the customers, but are also getting into 'fights' with the registered taxi and cab drivers over rides and parking spaces. They are illegally ferrying passengers from the airport to the city," said Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU president.

"There have been complaints of luggage theft and concerns for the safety of the customers who unknowingly board these illegal taxis. Now we have decided to take up this matter with the Cyberabad Commissioner," he added.