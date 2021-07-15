E-auction of prime lands in Hyderabad’s Kokapet starts at base price of Rs 25 crore per acre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mega e-auctioning of eight prime plots in Kokapet, in Hyderabad suburbs started amidst tight police bandobust on Thursday at the HMDA head office in Ameerpet. No visitors are being allowed to enter into the complex except HMDA staff and officials.

The e-auctioning is being conducted by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on behalf of the Telangana government in coordination with MSTC, a public sector undertaking specialising in e-auctions.

HMDA has put up its prime plots in the bustling green field project in Kokapet under the hammer after a gap of two years.

The layout named as 'Neopolis Layout' with seven plots (48.27 acres) will be one of the most modern developments which will present immense possibilities for developers, corporates and investors. Another plot in Golden Mile layout (1.65 acres) of Kokapet has also been put up for e-auction.

All the eight plots going under the hammer are having a base price of Rs 25 crore per acre (49.92 acres). The plots vary in size from one acre to 8.94 acres and all plots are bounded by 36 metres and 45 metres wide roads.

Time of e-auction for plots 1, 2, 3 and 12 has started and will go on up to 12-12.30 pm. For plots 4, 13, Plot A in Neopolis and one plot in Golden Mile will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.