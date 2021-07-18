History-sheeter stabbed to death at Hyderabad's Old Malakpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old history-sheeter, Syed Musthaq, was brutally murdered by a group of persons at Old Malakpet under Chaderghat police station limits in the early hours of Saturday, July 17, 2021. The suspects stabbed Musthaq repeatedly, killing him on the spot.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, said Chaderghat Inspector P Sateesh.

Musthaq’s family initially resided at Old Malakpet area and shifted to Humayun Nagar around a decade ago. They still had their house at Old Malakpet and Musthaq used to frequently visit it. At around 1.30 am on Saturday, locals noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Multiple stab injuries were found on his chest and neck.

Since he was a known offender, the police identified him immediately and informed his family. Special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects. Musthaq initially had a history-sheet against him at Chaderghat police station. But, after he relocated to Humayun Nagar, the sheet was transferred to Humayun Nagar police station. He was involved in 33 cases and was detained twice under the PD Act. He was last arrested in August, 2020 in an extortion case at Humayun Nagar and came out on bail.