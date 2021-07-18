STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

History-sheeter stabbed to death at Hyderabad's Old Malakpet

An old rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, said Chaderghat Inspector P Sateesh. 

Published: 18th July 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

At around 1.30 am on Saturday, locals noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

At around 1.30 am on Saturday, locals noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old history-sheeter, Syed Musthaq, was brutally murdered by a group of persons at Old Malakpet under Chaderghat police station limits in the early hours of Saturday, July 17, 2021. The suspects stabbed Musthaq repeatedly, killing him on the spot.

An old rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, said Chaderghat Inspector P Sateesh. 

Musthaq’s family initially resided at Old Malakpet area and shifted to Humayun Nagar around a decade ago. They still had their house at Old Malakpet and Musthaq used to frequently visit it. At around 1.30 am on Saturday, locals noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Multiple stab injuries were found on his chest and neck. 

Since he was a known offender, the police identified him immediately and informed his family. Special teams have been deployed to nab the suspects. Musthaq initially had a history-sheet against him at Chaderghat police station. But, after he relocated to Humayun Nagar, the sheet was transferred to Humayun Nagar police station. He was involved in 33 cases and was detained twice under the PD Act. He was last arrested in August, 2020 in an extortion case at Humayun Nagar and came out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad history sheeter murder Hyderabad Old Malakpet murder Syed Musthaq murder Chaderghat Hyderabad
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp