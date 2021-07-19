STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Runway capacity of Hyderabad airport augmented with 4 new rapid exit taxiways

These additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45 plus aircraft movements per hour.  

Published: 19th July 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has augmented its runway capacity by commissioning 4 new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs). These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runway at a relatively shorter distance and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing the runway capacity.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) officials, this will enable smoother and seamless flight operations. These additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45 plus aircraft movements per hour.  

In addition to this, GHIAL has also successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works, which will increase the Pavement Classification Number (PCN) and friction values of the runway. This will enhance the safety of aircraft being operated. 

GHIAL has converted 98% of its airside lighting (Airfield signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights) with energy-efficient LED lighting, which will considerably save energy and reduce carbon emissions. 

