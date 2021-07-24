STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, you can run a marathon online!

For the online marathon on July 25, the participants have to challenge themselves to reach a goal by running, walking or cycling at a time and place they prefer.

For representational purposes

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People are thinking twice before hitting the gym during the pandemic, many prefer to work out at home or make do with a short sprint in the neighbourhood. But there are some in the city who miss running marathons. Fret not! Just like how workout sessions have gone online, marathons are also entering the virtual space.

One such upcoming run is the ‘Spartan Virtual 10K Run’ by Omega Events. For the online marathon on July 25, the participants have to challenge themselves to reach a goal by running, walking or cycling at a time and place they prefer. They then have to register and track themselves in the apps listed by the organisers. “This event is focused on ensuring people remain fit while being socially distanced. At a time like this, it is important to stay safe but this should not hinder our fitness.

Taking part in this event will let you be healthy and motivate you to be fit,” says Sarita Tanwar, the event manager. So, how does work? Participants need to cover a distance of 10 km in 14 days and the winners will be given medals. Many in the city say that online marathons are here to stay, or as long as Covid variants threaten to prolong the pandemic. N Rahul Raju, a wellness coach and Herbalife independent associate, speaks to us on his experience of virtual marathons.

“Last year, I took part in a virtual marathon. It was a unique experience as I could participate in the event from my house. It is a wonderful fitness trend which enables everyone, who is stuck at home and can’t find the time to travel to such events, to participate. This is a good move for today’s youth. At a time when going out is not safe, virtual fitness helps a person stay fit. It is a reminder to all that being fit by staying at home is possible.” When asked if this should continue in the city, he says, “Yes! Definitely.

There is no going back from the pandemic, so the best way is to participate in such events. They let you focus on your health and at the same time you are safe too.” As the world quickly moves to conducting everything online, it is interesting to know that marathons -- which were only thought to be conducted in person -- are now moving to a safe and virtual environment. Beulah, an active volunteer for virtual marathons, says this new idea of staying fit is incredible.

“Despite Covid-19, many are still able to take part in marathons. Being confined to our homes makes it impossible for us to take part in such events. It is encouraging to see many organisations come up with such events as it boosts fitness-conscious people,” she says. The volunteer further adds that the procedure to take part in such events is easy, “all they have to do is register online, participate and work out from the comfort of their homes.”

