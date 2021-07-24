SNDP invites tenders for 6-lane bridge on Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), a wing of the GHMC, has invited tenders for the construction of a six-lane major bridge on the Tank Bund, opposite to the Marriot Hotel, and for the reconstruction of Hussainsagar surplus weir with gated mechanism, at an estimated cost of Rs 55.78 crore under package-III.

It may be mentioned here that the State government gave administrative sanction for the construction of the six-lane bridge in April, 2021.

The SNDP has invited separate tenders for the construction of three bridges -- near the 2BHK complex besides Ranigunj bus depot, at Buddha Bhavan-Graveyard road crossing and near Marriot Hotel from Tank Bund Road to Kavadiguda on Kalasiguda Nala under Package-I (1B) of SNDP, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.75 crore.