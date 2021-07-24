STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The anatomy of a charcuterie board

Put quite simply, charcuterie boards have been unceremoniously taken to the next level in this latest craze.

Published: 24th July 2021

Fast forward to 2021, a charcuterie board is a go-to for hosts and a fan favorite of guests.



By Vishal Fernandes
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Picture this -- a sprawling array of various cured meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and dips meticulously arranged across a large table, surrounded by people picking and choosing from the spread for their snacking pleasure. Put quite simply, charcuterie boards have been unceremoniously taken to the next level in this latest craze. Since its origins in 15th century France, charcuterie -- which typically refers to ‘a delicatessen specialising in dressed meats and meat dishes’ and ‘the products sold in such a shop’ -- has been featured alongside fruit, cheese and other delicacies to create the famed charcuterie board.

Fast forward to 2021, a charcuterie board is a go-to for hosts and a fan favorite of guests. But what exactly makes them so popular? For starters, they’re extremely flexible, you can adjust the ingredients for different preferences, scale up or down the portions based on the number of guests and even tie them to a certain theme, like a colour or season. But perhaps the main reason is they require z ero cul inary skills to assemble. But what makes a perfect charcuterie board? I’d say it should include a balanced combination of old-and new-world flavors.

Select a variety of meat and cheese that are an assortment of mild, medium and bold flavours, add seasonal fruits to the mix and provide something briny like gherkins or olives, pickled jalapenos or pepperoncini to pair with the meat and cheese. Finish off the board with seasonal chutneys and jellies, pickles and home-made sauces like truffle honey and infused mustard. While most guests can get along perfectly well without crackers or sliced baguette, these can be a great addition for pairing a variety of ingredients that bring stability to the bite.

“The beauty of a charcuterie board doesn’t follow a recipe but is instead a lesson in composition,” says Chef Dharmender Lamba, executive chef at the Trident Hyderabad, who regularly serves up charcuterie boards and is one the few places that offers these delicious bites along with an irresistible wine selection. While for many, charcuterie might not roll off the tongue as smoothly, the trend is definitely blowing up and this is something you might want to get on board with. (Vishal Fernandes is a profound business traveller and a widely recognised luxury lifestyle blogger)

