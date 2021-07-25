Floodgates of Pulichintala Project lifted; heavy inflows cause rise in power generation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, two gates of Pulichintala Project were lifted on Saturday, even before the water was released from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. This is due to heavy inflows from Halia and Musi rivers that flowed into Krishna river. With heavy inflows to Pulichintala, the officials also increased the power generation to 1.66 million units on Friday.

Meanwhile, the inflows to Krishna projects continued to be good, whereas the inflows to Godavari projects reduced considerably. The rate of inflow to Srisailam project was 3,70,817 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were 3.5 lakh cusecs and 3,41,800 cusecs respectively. The inflows and outflows to Jurala project were 3,33,00 cusecs and 3,72,708 cusecs.

With decrease in inflows, the officials closed the gates of Sriram Sagar Project at 6.45 pm on Saturday. The inflows to Sripada Yellampally too reduced to 1,71,642 cusecs.

Inflows to projects in the State continue to be good

