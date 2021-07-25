STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Floodgates of Pulichintala Project lifted; heavy inflows cause rise in power generation

With heavy inflows to Pulichintala, the officials also increased the power generation to 1.66 million units on Friday.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water from Himayat Sagar joining Musi river. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, two gates of Pulichintala Project were lifted on Saturday, even before the water was released from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. This is due to heavy inflows from Halia and Musi rivers that flowed into Krishna river. With heavy inflows to Pulichintala, the officials also increased the power generation to 1.66 million units on Friday.

Meanwhile, the inflows to Krishna projects continued to be good, whereas the inflows to Godavari projects reduced considerably. The rate of inflow to Srisailam project was 3,70,817 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were 3.5 lakh cusecs and 3,41,800 cusecs respectively.  The inflows and outflows to Jurala project were 3,33,00 cusecs and 3,72,708 cusecs. 
With decrease in inflows, the officials closed the gates of Sriram Sagar Project at 6.45 pm on Saturday. The inflows to Sripada Yellampally too reduced to 1,71,642 cusecs. 

Inflows to projects in the State continue to be good
The inflows to Krishna projects continued to be good, whereas the inflows to Godavari projects reduced considerably. The rate of inflow to Srisailam project was 3,70,817 cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were 3.5 lakh cusecs and 3,41,800 cusecs respectively.  The inflows and outflows to Jurala project were 3,33,00 cusecs and 3,72,708 cusecs 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulichintala Project Nagarjuna Sagar Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp