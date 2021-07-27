Hyderabad: Kids’ counselling revealed sex abuse by father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lurid details of the case of a former MLA’s son sexually abusing his own children came out when the children narrated the nightmare they had been through during a counselling session for them, after they began experiencing some mental disorientation. The accused is a 44-year-old IT professional and the case against him has been registered at Jubilee Hills PS.

In a shameful act, the 44-year-old software professional, son of a former MLA of erstwhile Warangal district, allegedly sexually abused his 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Worse still, the accused allowed his friend to sexually assault his own daughter in his presence, on several occasions prior to 2018, which came to light only now.

According to the police, the accused and his wife, who used to live in the US, came to India a couple of years prior to 2018 and were living in Jubilee Hills when the children were abused. After 2018, the couple separated and the children were living with their mother. Only recently, when the children were given psychological counselling, they opened up and revealed how they had been abused.

S Rajashekar Reddy, Inspector, Jubilee Hills, said a lookout circular was being issued to prevent the father’s friend from leaving the country. Based on the children’s account, their mother lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, who registered separate cases against the children’s father and his friend.