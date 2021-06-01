Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani assures industry of free vehicle passage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on Monday jointly organised a virtual interactive session with Anjani Kumar, Commissioner, Hyderabad City Police, on lockdown 2.0 guidelines.

On this occasion, Anjani Kumar assured that goods vehicle movement is allowed till 11 am and the movement of smaller vehicles will be permitted in limited numbers.

He appealed to all the industry representatives to be extremely careful for the next 10 days and call only those employees to work in offices who are critical for operations and cooperate with the government norms.