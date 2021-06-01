New bridges on Musi river to reduce jams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 12 new high-level bridges across Musi River are going to come up in the high traffic areas with a major objective to ease congestion in the areas around Musi. The proposed bridges would provide major relief to the people, help in developing the surrounding areas, as well as cut down the travel time between two places and provide smooth connectivity for the movement of local residents.

The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao approved the proposals costing around `350 crore. The new bridges will be constructed with a ‘touch of heritage’. Once the MAUD department issues orders, tenders would be floated to start the works. Of the planned bridges, nine of them falls under Musi River and three under Esa River.

Presently on Esa and Musi rivers, there are 24 existing bridges and causeways. The new bridges have been proposed as the distance between the existing bridges are long, resulting in long travel times for the commuters. There are existing bridges, which have been already built at Attapur, Chaderghat, Puranapul, Bapu Ghat, Nagole and Muslim Jung, but there is a large distance between them.

The construction of new bridges across Musi River will be taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).Sources said that apart from constructing the new bridges, connecting roads will also be developed so that there should not be any traffic issues in the future. A private firm LEA Associates carried out a techno-economic feasibility study to narrow down on the locations for the bridges and submitted the report to the State government recently.