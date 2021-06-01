STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rescued victim turns out to be trafficking organiser

Police said Moyna, who was running a prostitution ring, had an Indian Voter ID and Aadhaar card with a fictitious name.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Moyna Akhter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old woman rescued from a prostitution racket and lodged at a rescue home turned out to be a human trafficking organiser.  Moyna Akhter from Bangladesh hoodwinked the police by using a fake identity and saying that she is from West Bengal, after which she was sent to a rescue home as a trafficking victim. However, when they continued the probe to establish her true identity, they came across old trafficking cases against her in their records. 

Police were also shocked to learn that Moyna, who came to the city around six years ago, had been staying here illegally, even after her visa expired. She was booked under Foreigners Act and cheating, before being sent to judicial remand.

During the raid on May 18, Moyna woman was also rescued and sent to the government rescue home at Kukatpally. The name and details revealed by the woman raised suspicion, following which a detailed inquiry was conducted. 

When they confronted her with these details, she confessed. Police said Moyna, who was running a prostitution ring, had an Indian Voter ID and Aadhaar card with a fictitious name.

