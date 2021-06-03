Apps now most preferred mode to book Metro tickets in Hyderabad

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To minimise the possibility of spread of COVID-19 while travelling through Metros trains, Metro Rail authorities are encouraging passengers to travel via 'contactless mode' at stations, and are also entering into tie-ups with third party apps so that passengers can book tickets online.

Before the imposition of the lockdown, close to 55-60 per cent of daily metro rail ticket bookings were done through digital options.

According to Metro authorities, passengers now prefer tickets in the form of QR codes on their phones over the traditional ones as they can avoid queuing up at ticket counters and hence reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

"Anyone can buy the mobile QR tickets using the following mobile apps - TSavaari, PhonePe, Paytm, MakemyTrip and GoIbibo," a Metro official said.

83K downloads of TSavaari

Out of the five mobile apps, PhonePe has been the most popular among passengers with a share of over 60-65 per cent of the tickets booked. Meanwhile, HMRL's app TSavaari has been downloaded over 83,000 times after the resumption of Metro services between September 2020 and March 2021.