STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Apps now most preferred mode to book Metro tickets in Hyderabad

Before the imposition of the lockdown, close to 55-60 per cent of daily metro rail ticket bookings were done through digital options.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To minimise the possibility of spread of COVID-19 while travelling through Metros trains, Metro Rail authorities are encouraging passengers to travel via 'contactless mode' at stations, and are also entering into tie-ups with third party apps so that passengers can book tickets online.

Before the imposition of the lockdown, close to 55-60 per cent of daily metro rail ticket bookings were done through digital options.

According to Metro authorities, passengers now prefer tickets in the form of QR codes on their phones over the traditional ones as they can avoid queuing up at ticket counters and hence reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

"Anyone can buy the mobile QR tickets using the following mobile apps - TSavaari, PhonePe, Paytm, MakemyTrip and GoIbibo," a Metro official said.  

83K downloads of TSavaari

Out of the five mobile apps, PhonePe has been the most popular among passengers with a share of over 60-65 per cent of the tickets booked. Meanwhile, HMRL's app TSavaari has been downloaded over 83,000 times after the resumption of Metro services between September 2020 and March 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad metro Hyderabad metro tickets Hyderabad metro booking T Savaari
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp