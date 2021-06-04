STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad International Airport bags green award

Published: 04th June 2021 09:38 AM

Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad International Airport (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the fourth consecutive year, Hyderabad International Airport has been awarded the Gold Recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2021, in the below 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category.

According to officials of GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), the ACI’s Green Airports Recognition programme promotes best environmental practices to minimise aviation industry’s impact on the environment. 

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said,  “We are committed to protecting the environment and have embraced many eco-friendly measures. We continue to make progress on our environment and safety targets aimed at zero emissions.” 
 

