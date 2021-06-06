STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitation drive poor in Old City, claims Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader

The minute we clear, the people throw it (garbage) again.

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sanitation drive in the Old City has been poor during the second wave of Covid-19 and one can see heaps of garbage in every nook and corner, former corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan stated in a tweet.

He tagged photos of garbage disposed at Dargah Hazrat Abdullah Shah (RA) Misrigunj to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) urging them to take necessary action to clear the garbage.

However, replying to the tweet, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said, “I am personally monitoring the sanitation in the city. The minute we clear, the people throw it (garbage) again. We have even attached swachh auto tippers.” She even asked for suggestions to improve the garbage situation in the area.

