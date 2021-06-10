STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

83-year-old elephant Rani dies of natural causes at Hyderabad zoo

The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad lost one of its oldest inmates on Tuesday night, an 83-year-old Asian elephant named Rani.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Rani at the Hyderabad zoo.

File photo of Rani at the Hyderabad zoo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad lost one of its oldest inmates on Tuesday night, an 83-year-old Asian elephant named Rani. She died of natural causes due to old age. The zoo pointed out that Rani was probably one of the oldest elephants to have ever lived in captivity in the world. 

According to a press release, “A quick internet search reveals that among Asian Elephants, Chengalloor Dakshayani (female, 88 years) owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board and Lin Wang (male, 86 years) of Taipei Zoo were the only other elephants who outlived Rani.” On Wednesday, zoo staff, particularly the animal keepers who took care of Rani, paid floral tributes, recalled their memories of her being part of the zoo family, and bid a tearful adieu. 

Rani was born on October 7, 1938 and was transferred from Bagh-e-aam (public gardens) to the Hyderabad zoo in October 1963. She was a regular feature in the Bonalu and Muharram processions in the city for some time and her birthday used to be celebrated every year by the zoo.  Rani had been suffering from age-related health complications for a while and was being provided medical treatment by zoo veterinarians.

The zoo had even constructed an earthen mound for her to lean on and rest as she could not lie down due to arthiritis. The zoo remembered her as a “friendly matriarch to the elephant family at the zoo” and said that she lived her life to the fullest and died without much physical suffering. The zoo is now left with four Asian elephants. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation, had adopted Rani for a year in July 2020. 

21-year-old leopard dies 
On Wednesday evening, a 21-year-old leopard named Ayyappa also died of old age. He had been brought to Hyderabad from the Tirupati zoo. While leopards live in captivity till around 18 years of age, elephants live a little over 70 years, said the zoo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad zoo elephant
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp