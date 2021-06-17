STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Data centre market share of Hyderabad set to grow in two years

Hyderabad is an emerging hub in the data centre market, but accounts for only seven per cent of the market share.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to a report titled ‘2020 India Data Center Market Update’ by JLL, Hyderabad is fast emerging as an upcoming data center hub, which is backed by a favourable data centre policy of the Telangana government. The report said that Hyderabad is expected to add 66 Mega Watts (MW) during 2021-23. 

The city, however, has a long way to go to make it big and race ahead of Mumbai and Chennai, which, as per the report, are expected to drive 73 per cent of the sector’s total capacity addition during 2021-23. Hyderabad is an emerging hub in the data centre market, but accounts for only seven per cent of the market share. 

“Hyderabad is emerging as the new data centre hotspot, owing to regulatory incentives, competitive construction costs and a large user market. The city, which currently accounts for 7 per cent share of the colocation (practice of housing privately-owned servers in a data center) capacity is expected to reach 10 per cent share by 2023. The growth potential of the city is backed by an upcoming greenfield data centre campus that is being setup by one of the leading global cloud players” said JLL Telangana and AP head, Sandip Patnaik.

