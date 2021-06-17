STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Expect cheaper electricity bills, prepaid option with new smart meters

These meters are of two types — prepaid and post-paid — and customers can switch to anyone without changing their meter.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Soon consumers in Greater Hyderabad limits will be able to get accurate power bills, view real-time energy usage, and even be able to pay electricity bills in advance as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is planning to install smart meters in the city. 
Smart meters can digitally send meter readings to the energy supplier for more accurate energy bills. These meters are of two types — prepaid and post-paid — and customers can switch to anyone without changing their meter.

According to TSSPDCL, these meters would be deployed under the Centre’s Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana (ADITYA) scheme and State is waiting for the Central government’s nod before installing them over its jurisdiction.

Speaking to Express, T Srinivas, Director (Projects), TSSPDCL, said that smart meters will help consumers to know the real-time usage, bill amount and also reduce the consumption as per one’s affordability to avoid excess billing and disconnection. This will put an end to electricity department staffers visiting door-to-door for spot billing and asking consumers to clear dues, he said.

“A pilot project on smart meters was taken up in Jeedimetla with 8,000 meters that was successful. We have also deployed 10,000 pre-paid smart meters in government offices in the State and they are functioning well,” he said.

With the prepaid meter, consumers can pay for the electricity before use it, through various methods such as bill counters and online payment methods — T-Wallet, UPIs and at the TSSPDCL web portal. These meters will operate based on the amount available in the meters and if there is no balance, the electricity will be  automatically disconnected. This system is advantage for electricity distribution company as they would record all payments in advance and there would be no dues from the consumers.

There are around 25,000 electricity connections in the Greater Hyderabad limits and there are always issues such as high power bills and non-payment of bills, resulting in more dues. These smart meters would be a win-win situation for the consumer and power company too, officials added.

New meters will provide more accurate readings

Smart meters can digitally send meter readings to the energy supplier for more accurate energy bills. These meters are of two types — prepaid and post-paid — and customers can switch to anyone without changing the meter. They are expected to reduce power wastage

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electricity bills
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp