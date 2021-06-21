STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy winds, branches causing power outages: TSSPDCL 

Officials attributed power cuts to rectification and maintenance works, including power evacuation of feeders, interlinking of feeders, refurbishment of breakers and clearance of tree branches.

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana government claims to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in the State, several parts of Hyderabad are witnessing frequent power cuts and fluctuations causing severe inconvenience to the public. This is mainly affecting people working from home or students attending online classes or writing examinations. 

Recently, Shamshabad residents complained of frequent power fluctuations. There is a power cut every 10 minutes, but it comes back within five minutes, they say. The constant fluctuations in the power supply can impact the electrical appliances used in homes. Srinivas Nagesh, a resident of Shaikpet, said they faced severe inconveniences. “We brought stabilisers and attached them to our laptops as frequent power cuts are affecting the gadgets,” he said.

Whenever there is a power cut, citizens post their complaints on social media platforms tagging the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). According to TSSPDCL officials, whenever there is a power cut in a certain area, a notification is sent to the consumers that the power supply would be interrupted and to be restored in a given time. 

Officials attributed power cuts to rectification and maintenance works, including power evacuation of feeders, interlinking of feeders, refurbishment of breakers and clearance of tree branches. “Power supply is also obstructed when tree branches cut and fall on electric wires after heavy winds during monsoons,” officials said.

