E-boarding, staggered seating at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana and several other States relaxing lockdown restrictions, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has come up a slew of measures to ensure passenger safety.

RGIA aims to offer a contact-less boarding to its passengers and is the only airport in the country that has a paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic flyers. It eliminates the need to manually stamp boarding cards.

In a press release on Wednesday, RGIA announced the stringent measures, which include thermal scanning of every departing passenger, availability of automatic sanitiser dispensers, placing floor markers. Apart from this, staggered seating arrangements, remote information desk where passengers queries will be answered without physical presence, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to minimise human contact at the airport will be provided.