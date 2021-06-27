From slum to lake view flats: Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme beneficiaries overjoyed with 2BHKs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2BHK houses under Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme, consisting of 330 lake view units located in Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet, near Hussainsagar, was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the appearance of Ambedkar Nagar has changed completely.

He added that he was overjoyed to hear young girls saying that they would have to spend lakhs of rupees if they were to construct a private apartment on the same land, but that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had built the 2BHK houses without taking a single penny. He also claimed that no other State in the country has taken up a housing programme as massive as Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

Another 352 units in three separate housing colonies will be handed over to beneficiaries by July 4. Until the development of the area, Ambedkar Nagar used to be a slum and housed many underpriviledged people. Now, they can avail a lake view flat in the same area. One of the beneficiaries told the Minister at the inaugural function that the locality had changed drastically.

Beneficiaries enter the 2BHK houses at Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

She mentioned that even a small spell of rain used to be a cause of worry for the residents who earlier lived in slums, but now things had changed for them. Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talsani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Reddy along with several corporators and officials were present at the inauguration.