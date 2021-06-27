STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

From slum to lake view flats: Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme beneficiaries overjoyed with 2BHKs

Until the development of the area, Ambedkar Nagar used to be a slum and housed many underpriviledged people.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

The units in the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet, ready to be occupied.

The units in the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet, ready to be occupied.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2BHK houses under Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme, consisting of 330 lake view units located in Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet, near Hussainsagar, was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the appearance of Ambedkar Nagar has changed completely.

He added that he was overjoyed to hear young girls saying that they would have to spend lakhs of rupees if they were to construct a private apartment on the same land, but that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had built the 2BHK houses without taking a single penny. He also claimed that no other State in the country has taken up a housing programme as massive as Telangana’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

Another 352 units in three separate housing colonies will be handed over to beneficiaries by July 4. Until the development of the area, Ambedkar Nagar used to be a slum and housed many underpriviledged people. Now, they can avail a lake view flat in the same area. One of the beneficiaries told the Minister at the inaugural function that the locality had changed drastically.

Beneficiaries enter the 2BHK houses at Ambedkar Nagar, Ramgopalpet.
(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

She mentioned that even a small spell of rain used to be a cause of worry for the residents who earlier lived in slums, but now things had changed for them. Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talsani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Reddy along with several corporators and officials were present at the inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp