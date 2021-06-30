STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FlipHealth app uses Artificial Intelligence to give fast diagnosis

FlipHealth app the help of AI to save consultation consultation time, bridging the gap between docs and patients 

Published: 30th June 2021 09:32 AM

Health app

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The maxim ‘health is wealth’ could not have rung truer in any other year than the pandemic year. With humanity’s search to find ways to dodge the virus, newer tools are being developed to increase the accessibility of affordable healthcare.

A Hyderabad-based startup, FlipHealth, is trying to bridge the gap between doctors and patients with their app that takes the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to save consultation time. Talking to Express, the company’s CEO, G Vishnu Kalyan Reddy, said: “It’s a platform to provide digital medical care with the help of Artificial Intelligence. We provide consultations on more than 18 specialities to people."

"Before a patient consults a doctor, our AI system, which can recognise more than 600 symptoms, makes an assessment report. The system diagnoses diseases with 98.6 percent accuracy and suggests possible diagnostic tests the patient might require. In the case of Covid-19, it can determine the risk the user faces. This report goes a long way in saving diagnosis and consultation time.”

Talking about how they came up with the idea to build the product, the CEO added: “Covid- 19 pandemic has exposed how broken our healthcare system is. By offering patients unlimited consultations at Rs 99 per month, we want to increase the accessibility of medical services in the country, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This is a revolutionary concept as doctor consultations cost at least Rs 500 in big cities, but we are inspired by what apps like Babylon Health and K Health did in the UK and the US respectively.

They helped those countries in tackling the pandemic and we thought that it’s high time that India too had such a model. The app has been downloaded 4,17,926 times till now, and we will be launching it in regional languages soon to expand our reach.” The app, incubated at T-Hub, is the brainchild of G Vishnu Kalyan Reddy, S Sukhvinder Singh (COO) and Venkatesh G (CTO). They want to provide accessible and af fordable healthcare.

FlipHealth Artificial Intelligence
