International survey names RGIA best airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was named the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2020 in the category of 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum by the Airports Council International’s annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey. ASQ is an international airport passenger service that measures passenger satisfaction.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said, “We feel honoured that our passengers have chosen us as the Best Airport.

This achievement is a testament to the untiring efforts of our stakeholders who have worked unnerved during the testing times of the Covid pandemic,” said SGK Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer - GMR Airports said the Covid-19 had taught them many lessons.

“We adopted the best technology to make flying safer and provide a superior customer experience and the ASQ Award is a testimony to our efforts,” he said.The Hyderabad airport has consistently bagged several awards in this survey, including being in the Global Top 3 airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017).