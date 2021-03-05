Fraud alert: Over 100 fall for railway job scam, two of gang held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have busted a fake job racket and nabbed two members of a gang that cheated unemployed youth under the pretext of providing them jobs in Indian Railways.

The gang issued fake appointments letters through their contacts at the Railway HQ in Delhi. They even organised a three-month-long training for the victims at Delhi and West Bengal.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday said Sarvesh Sahu, the mastermind behind the racket, and Abdul Majid, his associate have been arrested and fake appointment letters and identity cards along with Rs 6 lakh cash have been seized. Two other accused Mishra and Dinesh are absconding.

Modus operandi

Police said as per Sarvesh’s instructions, Abdul Majid created a fake Facebook account and WhatsApp group and posted details about jobs in Railways

Aspirants who saw the post approached Majid and he impressed them by claiming to be close to Sarvesh Sahu, who “worked” in the Railway office at New Delhi.

Once a candidate applied for a job, Majid would ask them to deposit Rs 50,000. The candidates would then be sent for a medical test at the Railway Hospital in Delhi. The next day Sarvesh would issue medical fitness certificates.

Make-believe training centres were created at Pahargunj area in Delhi and Kharagpur in West Bengal which Mishra and Dinesh ran.

Fake job letters and e-mails followed and candidates were ‘trained’ for three months. At this stage, Rs 2 lakh was collected.

After three months, the victims were asked to pay Rs 3 lakh more for ID cards and other documents. When the unsuspecting candidates then approached the Railway offices in New Delhi and Kharagpur, they realised they had been cheated.

Police say 50 candidates attended this “training” at West Bengal and another 50 at Delhi. Police suspect there are more victims.

One such candidate, who was cheated, approached the Cyberabad police, following which they investigated the matter and busted the racket.