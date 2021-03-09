A sip with a view

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Ironhill India, a chain of craft breweries, opened its micro-brewery outlet at Kukatpally in Hyderabad during the weekend. With outlets in Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada, this is their third in India and first in Hyderabad. The 25,000-sq.ft. space with a panoramic view of the IT City has launched six varieties of craft beer in flavours ranging from wheat, cider, lager ale and two other specials. Says Teja Chekuri, Managing Partner for Ironhill India, “We will also have seasons specials where you can taste mango or custard apple depending on the time of the month.

However, our USP will be the native specials. Guests will be able to enjoy flavours such as Araku coffee beans, Nagpur oranges, spices from Kerala and cumin from Rajasthan.” Aam panna or panakam flavoured beers, anyone? A 500 ml flavoured beer costs between Rs 300 to Rs 380, he adds. The brewery will also have cocktails using traditional thandais like panakam and goli soda. “These beverages will recreate nostalgia,” says Teja With a full fledged menu, the brewery likes to be the go-to place for partying, corporate and family gatherings.

Teja says Ironhill is particularly proud of its fire-cooked, brick oven thin crust pizzas. The space designed by Hyderabad-based globally renowned Aamir and Hamida Sharma has 400 seats and they hope to get back more footfalls after majority of the city get Covid vaccine shots. The all-day brewery (12 noon to 12 am) will also have live music and more entertainment in future, Teja assures. For now, the guests are enjoying grabbing a cocktail, sitting on the high wrought iron chairs and enjoying the views and the music.