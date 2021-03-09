Rs 1 crore worth of gold seized at RGI airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Airport officials seized gold worth around Rs 1 crore in two different operations at the RGI airport on Monday. In the first case, the passenger, who had arrived from Dubai, had concealed gold biscuits weighing 2.3 kg in a life jacket provided on the aircraft.

According to official sources, based on specific inputs, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized the gold and detained the passenger. Officials are still interrogating the passenger for further details about the smuggling racket.

In the other case, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Wing at the RGI airport detained a Hyderabad-based passenger who arrived at RGIA from Kuwait in the wee hours of Monday and seized Gold bars weighing 160 grams. He had concealed them on his body, the officials said.