Spice trends of 2021!

HYDERABAD: Summer is around the corner but the love for spices in the state reflects in the numerous food items that are prepared during the season. And many look for dried ready-to-use spices that come in sealed cartons or cans.

That’s how many organisations in the food retail industry are trying to return to hyper-local cuisine by manufacturing the right blend of spices. Vijay Prasad, Executive Director, Annapoorna Masalas and Spices talks about it and more:

Is the return of hyper-local cuisines only limited to high-end restaurants or is it coming back to the common people? What’s the trajectory?

The return of the local cuisines is visible everywhere – from the restaurants to the kitchens. Going back to the roots started with the pandemic and continues to rule the roost with the focus being on safe and healthy eating. In line with this trend, brands like Annapoorna Masalas and Spices are curating blends that cater to the requirements of consumers. The brand has introduced a range of blends like Natukodi Pulusu Masala, Kongu Nadu Nattu Kozhi Kulambu Masala, Tuticorin Parotta Salna Masala, Mangalore Chicken Ghee Roast Masala to name a few. These cuisines are the popular cuisines of the respective regions and are now coming back to the dinner table. It is only fair to believe that from here on more people will look forward to putting together such micro cuisines at their homes, motivated by eating better and healthy living.



What’s going to be the trend of spices in 2021?

The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on safe, home-cooked food. The pandemic has also made us appreciate our local food and cuisines, more. This has resulted in the return of regional cuisines reducing the dependence on foreign ingredients. As people have learnt to be frugal and appreciate local spices, hyperlocal and micro cuisines have become more popular. Local spices bring to the cuisines, the authenticity of taste and flavour. This trend will continue to rule in 2021 as well.

How can someone who’s just started cooking (many during the lockdown have) better understand the science of cooking and food?

Cooking is more art but at the same time, the science behind cooking is easier to understand. A cuisine for instance has many ingredients, spices, masalas in it. For the authentic taste, colour and texture of the cuisine, it is important that all the ingredients are used in the right quantities. This is a process that gets perfected with practice and experience. There is just as much science in cooking as there is anywhere else. At the same time, the art behind cooking food allows elbow room for experimentation.

We are stepping into summer. Which spices can keep the body cool? Which spices are to be avoided or used?

Regulating your body temperature during summer is very important which can be aided by careful choices of cooling foods. Adding these summer spices like fennel, mint, coriander/cilantro, turmeric or cardamom to your diet will aid in keeping your body cooler for longer periods than choosing cold and frosty drinks whose effects wear out fast leaving you craving for more. We Indians have a penchant for spices like chilli, ginger, nutmeg, mustard, pepper, cumin and cinnamon which are good during the rainy season.