STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman, Thy Name is Beauty: Kandukuri Ramesh Babu's ‘An Ode to Womanhood’ photographs up for exhibition

March is the month for women. Women who are, from time immemorial, been made to feel like lesser mortals and less equal than their male counterparts.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The play of light and shadow captures the mood of the entire frame quite aptly.

The play of light and shadow captures the mood of the entire frame quite aptly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  March is the month for women. Women who are, from time immemorial, been made to feel like lesser mortals and less equal than their male counterparts. However, with the changing times, the world acknowledges the same and art as a medium expresses the strength and beauty of a woman through her expressions, wrinkles, struggles, tiredness, daily chores, and more.

Artist-photographer Kandukuri Ramesh Babu has 70 of his photographs on display at Samanyashastram Gallery, Manikonda as part of an ongoing solo exhibition titled ‘An Ode to Womanhood’. The photographs feature women both in their youth and prime in different moods.

Talking more about his work, he shares, “I have been celebrating the ordinary people and everyday life since a decade and this show is an honest reflection of the soul, a pure celebration of their subtle existence of women.”

One of his photographs shows the wrinkled face of an old lady who has covered half of her face with her left hand. Her ears are elongated and show that she must have worn heavy earrings for quite a long time.

The play of light and shadow captures the mood of the entire frame quite aptly. In another opus, a woman clad in a purplish sari holds a wicker basket has an enchanting smile that reflects against her honey-colored complexion.

The combination of the shades creates a delightful frame. Other photographs show a melange. For example, a woman’s back with a scarlet flower tucked into her raven bun. She, perhaps, has just returned from the temple. The ongoing show is an overall tribute to the womenfolk, who made my journey into a beautiful entity.”

The exhibition is on till April 30

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandukuri Ramesh Babu An Ode to Womanhood Samanyashastram Gallery
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp