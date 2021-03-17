Woman, Thy Name is Beauty: Kandukuri Ramesh Babu's ‘An Ode to Womanhood’ photographs up for exhibition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: March is the month for women. Women who are, from time immemorial, been made to feel like lesser mortals and less equal than their male counterparts. However, with the changing times, the world acknowledges the same and art as a medium expresses the strength and beauty of a woman through her expressions, wrinkles, struggles, tiredness, daily chores, and more.

Artist-photographer Kandukuri Ramesh Babu has 70 of his photographs on display at Samanyashastram Gallery, Manikonda as part of an ongoing solo exhibition titled ‘An Ode to Womanhood’. The photographs feature women both in their youth and prime in different moods.

Talking more about his work, he shares, “I have been celebrating the ordinary people and everyday life since a decade and this show is an honest reflection of the soul, a pure celebration of their subtle existence of women.”

One of his photographs shows the wrinkled face of an old lady who has covered half of her face with her left hand. Her ears are elongated and show that she must have worn heavy earrings for quite a long time.

The play of light and shadow captures the mood of the entire frame quite aptly. In another opus, a woman clad in a purplish sari holds a wicker basket has an enchanting smile that reflects against her honey-colored complexion.

The combination of the shades creates a delightful frame. Other photographs show a melange. For example, a woman’s back with a scarlet flower tucked into her raven bun. She, perhaps, has just returned from the temple. The ongoing show is an overall tribute to the womenfolk, who made my journey into a beautiful entity.”

The exhibition is on till April 30