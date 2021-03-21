STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Techies upskill to troubleshoot Covid-19 slump

No increment in 2020 due to pandemic leads employees to expand their skillset.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad’s IT sector was one of the worst-hit last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore, many employees were deprived of an increment in 2020. With appraisal and hiring season again around the corner, techies are hoping that they will get a salary hike this time as many of them spent their 2020 upskilling by taking up additional courses.  

After a rigourous year, Anveesh Reddy Vanga, a software engineer from Wipro, is confident his company will reward him suitably in this appraisal cycle. And why not, Vanga used the extra time he had last year to learn new skills such as Unity3d, Tableau, Business Analytics, Devops and Java Full-stack. “I am sure my organisation will appreciate the effort that I have taken to upskill myself and the value it brings to my team and will offer me a suitable hike this year,” said Vanga.

Aparna Aluri, another software engineer at a city-based software firm, received a 10 per cent hike during the pandemic after she was able to meet the company’s sales target. “Working from home gave me time to dedicate to self-learning and take up the Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics with Great Learning. 

This upskilling helped me take up a new challenging role as a learning analytics team leader. I got a 10 per cent salary hike as the company could hit the learning sales target,” Aluri said. Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder of Hyderabad-based Great Learning, said, “Despite the slump in the job market, the enthusiasm and optimism around the digital functions like Data Science, Analytics, AIML, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security remained high in India in 2020. The industry witnessed a surge in demand for skilled technology professionals in these domains, especially in the IT & BFSI sectors leading to decent hiring activity. When it comes to our students, not only did we witness several career transitions, but some of our learners were able to bag salary hikes as high as 90 per cent.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT sector pandemic
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp